Photo 6002
210210
Elizabeth often walks around while reading books. And the D7100 has a bit of a back focusing issue, but it's mostly corrected by the AF fine tune adjustments.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
0
0
Josh Sudweeks
ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
6002
photos
10
followers
12
following
1644% complete
5995
5996
5997
5998
5999
6000
6001
6002
Views
5
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
10th February 2021 6:59pm
