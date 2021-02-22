Previous
210222 by sudweeks
Photo 6014

210222

We've had this fire extinguisher for over 8 years and never had it recharged since it still shows green. Hopefully it still works if we ever need it.
22nd February 2021

Josh Sudweeks

