210313 by sudweeks
Photo 6033

210313

Becca got a flat tire on the freeway today. The van doesn't have a spare. But we were able to fill it up a bit and make it a few miles to a tire shop.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Josh Sudweeks

