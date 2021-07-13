Previous
Next
210713 by sudweeks
Photo 6155

210713

My flight from Providence was delayed several hours, so I missed my connecting flight from Chicago. Since it was the last flight to SLC for the day, I had to spend the night in Chicago and catch flight the next morning.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
1686% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise