210714 by sudweeks
Photo 6156

210714

Finally back home, and I'm taking everything out of all the upstairs rooms so we can replace the floors. This is going to take some time.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
