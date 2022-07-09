Previous
220709 by sudweeks
Photo 6516

220709

My z6 and 105mm f/1.4e was pulled off a table and onto the ground. It shattered and bent the UV filter, but it still seems to function. The filter ring is stuck on, so I don't want to use the lens until I can get that replaced.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
