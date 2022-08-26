Previous
220826 by sudweeks
Photo 6564

220826

We have a wasp nest in the back yard. I've hit it with wasp spray a few times, but they keep coming back. I'll have to knock it down soon.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Josh Sudweeks

