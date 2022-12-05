Previous
221205 by sudweeks
221205

The tree we wanted went on sale, so we picked it up and set it up. The new one has 3000 small LEDs vs the old one where we string up about 400 incandescent lights.

This is shot with my full spectrum camera. You can see that the LEDs only put out visible light, but the incandescent lights throw a ton of IR light, which makes it look more purple.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
1826% complete

