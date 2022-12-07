Previous
Next
221207 by sudweeks
Photo 6667

221207

We moved all the ornaments from the old Christmas tree to the new one.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
1826% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise