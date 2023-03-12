Previous
230312 by sudweeks
Photo 6762

230312

Elizabeth and Matt are so cute together. Elizabeth is just about old enough to start babysitting, so she's been practicing taking care of Matt and getting him ready for bed. She's been a really good helper.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Josh Sudweeks

