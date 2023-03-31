Previous
230331 by sudweeks
Photo 6781

230331

Troubleshooting the new (cheap used) RC truck. I think I have it solved, I now just got to get it all back together.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
