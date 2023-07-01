Previous
230701 by sudweeks
Photo 6872

230701

Becca sang The National Anthem at the Western Stampede rodeo. She did a really good job.
We then went to carnival after the kids got bored with the rodeo.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
