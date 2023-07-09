Previous
230709
We had everyone over for dinner since Kjersti and my parents were in town. Becca got to hold Claire.
Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
