Photo 6891
230720
When I got to work, I saw someone's car had rolled out of their parking spot. Kind of surprising that you can still get a subaru this new with a manual transmission.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Josh Sudweeks
ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
6891
photos
9
followers
12
following
1887% complete
Album
3650+
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
20th July 2023 7:32am
