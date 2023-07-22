Previous
230722 by sudweeks
Photo 6893

230722

Becca and I went to see Oppenheimer. I had recently finished reading "American Prometheus", the book this movie was based on, so I had been looking forward to it for a while.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1888% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise