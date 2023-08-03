Sign up
Photo 6905
230803
There was a pretty big thunder storm tonight. There was a ton of lightning, but most of it was fairly far away. This was the best shot I was able to get.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Josh Sudweeks
ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
3rd August 2023 8:13pm
