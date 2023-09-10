Previous
230910 by sudweeks
Photo 6943

230910

Just a macro of random stuff since I'm still feeling pretty sick.

I was a big Smashing Pumpkins fan back in the day. I'd buy all the singles to get the b-tracks, back before you could stream them all.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1902% complete

