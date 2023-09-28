Previous
230928 by sudweeks
Photo 6961

230928

Somehow Matt ended up with two s'mores pies. He loved them.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1907% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise