Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 6965
231002
Becca had her 20 week ultrasound appointment. The baby looks very healthy. We decided not to find out the baby's gender until the birth, so they told us when to look away from the screens.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Josh Sudweeks
ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
6965
photos
11
followers
13
following
1908% complete
View this month »
6958
6959
6960
6961
6962
6963
6964
6965
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
2nd October 2023 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close