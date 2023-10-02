Previous
231002 by sudweeks
Becca had her 20 week ultrasound appointment. The baby looks very healthy. We decided not to find out the baby's gender until the birth, so they told us when to look away from the screens.
2nd October 2023

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
