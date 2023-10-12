Sign up
Previous
Photo 6975
231012
Becca got a new rocking chair, so Matt wanted one too. Becca picked this up for him, and Matt's been really happy about it.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Josh Sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
