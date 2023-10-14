Previous
231014 by sudweeks
Photo 6977

231014

Elizabeth watching the eclipse. It got to about 90% for us, and you can see the eclipse in shadows. We decided not to drive to see the 'ring of fire' since we had other things going on.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

