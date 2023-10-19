Previous
231019 by sudweeks
Photo 6982

231019

The funds finally cleared and we officially own this place. It took just under 11 years and we're finally 100% debt free!
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1912% complete

