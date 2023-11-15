Previous
231115 by sudweeks
231115

Becca got new glasses, so we've got to find a place to store all the canning jars we have been using as cups.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
