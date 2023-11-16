Previous
231116 by sudweeks
Photo 7011

231116

The downstairs is painted, so now I'm installing baseboards. I have to make a few angled cuts, which is difficult with this saw. I have to make cuts on top of other boards. If I lower the saw blade too much, it'll cut into that blue plastic base.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
