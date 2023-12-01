Previous
231201 by sudweeks
Photo 7026

231201

This Santa was in Becca's house when she was growing up and her mom gave it to us.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1924% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise