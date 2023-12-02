Previous
231202 by sudweeks
Photo 7027

231202

We went to City Creek to see the giving machines. The kids decided on giving polio vaccines since their great grandfather got polio as a child.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Josh Sudweeks

