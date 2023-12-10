Previous
231210 by sudweeks
Photo 7035

231210

The Christmas tree shot with a lensbaby. I'm starting to come down with a cold, so photos for the next little bit will be low effort.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
