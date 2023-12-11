Previous
Feeling pretty crappy, but at least the O2 levels are fine. Tested negative for covid. I'm kinda hoping it's RSV, so I'll have some sort of immunity to it when the baby comes.
Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
