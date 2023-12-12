Sign up
Previous
Photo 7037
231212
Our elf on the shelf doesn't do much except hide. I take a photo of it each day so I can try not to repeat hiding places. This was the only photo I took today.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
0
0
Josh Sudweeks
ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
7037
photos
14
followers
14
following
1927% complete
7030
7031
7032
7033
7034
7035
7036
7037
Views
0
3650+
NIKON Z 6
12th December 2023 10:01pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
