Previous
231213 by sudweeks
Photo 7038

231213

It was Saint Lucia day today. Elizabeth was pretty sick, so we had Maggie do it this time.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1928% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise