Photo 7043
231218
Still haven't gotten over my cold, so I didn't end up shooting anything with my SLR. I just shot this sunrise with my iphone.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Josh Sudweeks
ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
7043
photos
14
followers
14
following
Album
3650+
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
18th December 2023 7:40am
