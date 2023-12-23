Previous
231223 by sudweeks
The Christmas tree. With the different white balance outside, it almost looks like snow out there, but it doesn't look like we'll be getting any snow before Christmas.
Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
