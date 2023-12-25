Previous
231225 by sudweeks
Photo 7050

Jack, shot with my new Z8 that Becca gave me for Christmas.
25th December 2023

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1931% complete

Lesley ace
Lovely portrait
January 12th, 2024  
Jean Karvelis
nice
January 12th, 2024  
