Previous
231230 by sudweeks
Photo 7055

231230

Becca and I went to Italian Graffiti for dinner.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1932% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Lovely portrait
January 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise