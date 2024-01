231231

Maggie right after Church. For New Years Eve, we dipped chocolates, and I have a bunch of photos of the kids with chocolate all over their faces, but they had goofy expressions, so I used this cute photo of Maggie for photo a day instead.



It was a pretty good year for me this year. I paid off the house. I started running, and I am in the best shape I've been for at least 20 years. I also started reading more. In 2022, I don't think I read a single book; this year, I read 11 books.