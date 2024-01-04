Previous
240104 by sudweeks
Photo 7060

240104

Maggie doing schoolwork.

I really like the 'pixel peaking' feature of this Z8. When focusing manually, the in focus parts of the image light up in red, making it really easy to get your focusing right. I just should have used a little faster shutter speed here.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1934% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise