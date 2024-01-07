Previous
240107
Maggie and Claire. Ben and his family came over for dinner and to help me hook up a speaker for our TV.
Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
Annie D
delightful portrait
January 23rd, 2024  
