Previous
240110 by sudweeks
Photo 7066

240110

The kids playing in the snow. This will be the last photo with my old Sigma 24mm, as I sold it today. It wouldn't autofocus with the Nikon Z cameras, so I haven't used it much recently.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Josh Sudweeks

ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1935% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise