240119 by sudweeks
Becca's dad came into town on business, so we took the kids swimming at his hotel.
Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
Lesley ace
Always good! Nice photo of these smiles
February 3rd, 2024  
