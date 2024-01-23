Previous
Jack has been making a lot of little sculptures with modeling clay he got for Christmas. He's getting really good at it.

And this will likely be the last photo from my Z6, since someone is buying it from me tomorrow. I had it for about 4 years, and shot 38,631 photos with it. It was a good little camera.
