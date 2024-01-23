Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 7079
240123
Jack has been making a lot of little sculptures with modeling clay he got for Christmas. He's getting really good at it.
And this will likely be the last photo from my Z6, since someone is buying it from me tomorrow. I had it for about 4 years, and shot 38,631 photos with it. It was a good little camera.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
7079
photos
14
followers
14
following
1939% complete
View this month »
7072
7073
7074
7075
7076
7077
7078
7079
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
23rd January 2024 9:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close