240126 by sudweeks
Photo 7082

240126

I sold my old Z6 the other day, so I picked up this 35mm f1.8 Z. I really like the 35mm focal length, and the 7Artisans lens isn't nearly as sharp as this one.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
