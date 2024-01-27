Sign up
Photo 7083
240127
I took the kids to the BYU basketball game. They had a lot of fun.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
7083
photos
14
followers
14
following
1940% complete
Views
3
Album
3650+
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
27th January 2024 12:03pm
