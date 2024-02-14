Previous
240214 by sudweeks
240214

Our little baby armadillo. I'll be leaving the studio lights up all week, so we're hoping to get a lot of good baby photos.
14th February 2024

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1945% complete

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh my gosh , this is so adorable
February 20th, 2024  
