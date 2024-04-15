Previous
240415 by sudweeks
Photo 7162

240415

Elizabeth on Big Thunder Railway at Disneyland. 1/15 second was probably a bit too slow.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1962% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise