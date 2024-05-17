Previous
240517 by sudweeks
Photo 7194

240517

Maggie is about to turn 8, so we got her a new dress for her baptism, but there's an issue with the zipper, preventing it from zipping up all the way. I took a few photos trying to see what it was getting stuck on, but couldn't figure it out.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1970% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise