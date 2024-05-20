Previous
240520 by sudweeks
Photo 7197

240520

The kids had their piano recital today. They're all getting really good, and they're excited to have the summer off.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
1971% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise