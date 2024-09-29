Sign up
Photo 7329
240929
Maggie lost a tooth while biting into an apple. I always panic when the kids tell me they lost a tooth, until I can verify it was one that was supposed to come out.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
7329
photos
13
followers
15
following
