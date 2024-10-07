Previous
241007 by sudweeks
Photo 7337

241007

It's fun panning vehicles with the 100-400. I need to go to a track day or autocross and do some shooting sometime.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
2010% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise