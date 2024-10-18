Previous
241018 by sudweeks
Photo 7348

241018

Teddy turned 8 months while he was gone, so this is his 8 month photo, about a week late.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
2013% complete

