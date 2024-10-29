Previous
241029 by sudweeks
241029

We got matching pajamas for the kids, for photos with Santa, but they all wanted to try them on now. They're super cute.
Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004 on livejournal, transferred it here around 2011. All photos were taken on the day they're posted...
